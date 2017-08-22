Ralph Ellis On Fade To Black

Adam And Eve – Rewriting History



Ralph Ellis has been researching biblical and Egyptian history for more than 30 years. Being independent from theological and educational establishments allows Ralph to tread where others do not dare, and it is through this independence that Ralph has discovered so many new biblical and historical truths.

His books include: Jesus: Last of the Pharaohs, Eden in Egypt: Adam and Eve Were Pharaoh Akhenaton and Nefertiti, The King Jesus Trilogy, Cleopatra to Christ: Jesus: the great-grandson of Cleopatra, Thoth, Architect of the Universe and his latest work: The Grail Cypher, where Ralph explains that Arthurian history is actually based upon Gospel history.

