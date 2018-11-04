Randall Carlson On Fade To Black

November 7th 2018

Special Guest



Randall Carlson is a master builder and architectural designer, teacher, geometrician, geomythologist, geological explorer and renegade scholar. He has 4 decades of study, research and exploration Into the interface between ancient mysteries and modern science, has been an active Freemason for 30 years and is Past Master of one of the oldest and largest Masonic lodges in Georgia. He has been recognized by The National Science Teachers Association for his commitment to Science education for young people.

His work incorporates Ancient Mythology, Astronomy, Earth Science, Paleontology, Symbolism, Sacred Geometry and Architecture, Geomancy, and other arcane and scientific traditions. For over 25 years he has presented classes, lectures, and multimedia programs synthesizing this information for students of the Mysteries.

Tonight we are going to go back, way back into the history of North America… the true history before Columbus, or anyone else who say they may have discovered America and the evidence of another civilization that may have started here and spread around the world.

Website: https://sacredgeometryinternational.com/

