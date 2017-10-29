Randy Williams On Fade To Black

October 31st 2017

Sherlock Holmes And The Autumn Of Terror – Halloween Special



Randy Williams is a Pennsylvania-based private investigator and describes himself as follows. “I’m a fighter… AND a lover. Lover of martial arts, lover of true crime novels, lover of word puzzles, lover of things Italian, lover of wine, lover of horses, travel and foreign languages, lover of women, lover of Chinese culture and above all, lover of a mystery.”

He is the owner of Black Stallion Security and Investigations and the founder of the Close Range Combat Academy, a worldwide martial arts organization with branches in the US, UK, Europe and Asia. He has written nine books on the Chinese martial art of Wing Chun Gung Fu, and Sherlock Holmes and the Autumn of Terror is his second venture into fictional writing.

Tonight we are going to discuss his new book about Holmes and the greatest set of crimes known in history – the brutal murders perpetrated by the criminal who came to be known as Jack the Ripper.

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/RandyWilliamsVsJackTheRipper/

Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/154043818X

Premium Episode Download