Richard Dolan On Fade To Black

November 21st, 2019

Open Lines Week - Night Four

This is night four of our Open-Lines Week on FADE to BLACK... four straight nights of your calls and questions with the some of the best and brightest minds of our community!

Tonight: Richard Dolan



Richard Dolan is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Richard completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Richard also studied at Alfred University and Oxford University.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts a weekly radio show, The Richard Dolan Show, on KGRA radio, is a frequent guest on Coast-to-Coast AM. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

In addition to his research, Richard’s company, Richard Dolan Press, publishes innovative books by authors from around the world.

Tonight is our final installment of Open-Lines Week here on FADE to BLACK... and Richard is here to take your calls and answer your questions during this very important period of UFO history.

