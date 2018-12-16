Richard Dolan On Fade To Black

December 19th 2018

Special Guest



Richard Dolan is one of the world’s leading researchers and writers on the subject of UFOs, and believes that they constitute the greatest mystery of our time.

Richard completed his graduate work at the University of Rochester, where he studied U.S. Cold War strategy, European history, and international diplomacy. Before that, he had studied at Alfred University and Oxford University, and had been a finalist for a Rhodes scholarship.

He is the author of UFOs and the National Security State, he co-authored with Bryce Zabel, A.D. After Disclosure and his latest book is: UFOs and the 21st Century Mind.

Richard hosts a weekly radio show, The Richard Dolan Show, on KGRA radio, is a frequent guest on Coast-to-Coast AM. He is currently featured on several television series and documentaries, including Ancient Aliens, Hangar One: The UFO Files and Close Encounters.

In addition to his research, Richard’s company, Richard Dolan Press, actively publishes innovative books by authors from around the world.

Tonight we are going to talk about UFOs, contact and disclosure in the year that was 2018.

Websites:

https://www.richarddolanpress.com/

https://kgraradio.com/richard-dolan-show/

Premium Episode Download