Riz Virk On Fade To Black

June 24th, 2019

Simulation Hypothesis Revisited



Rizwan “Riz” Virk is a successful entrepreneur, angel investor, bestselling author, video game industry pioneer, and independent film producer.

Riz currently runs Bayview Labs and Play Labs at MIT, a startup accelerator held on campus at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Riz received a B.S. in Computer Science and Engineering from MIT, and a M.S. in Management from Stanford’s GSB.

Riz is a Silicon Valley angel investor and his startups include Tap Fish, Bingo Run, Penny Dreadful: Demimonde, Grimm: Cards of Fate, Tapjoy, Telltale Games, Discord, Funzio, Pocket Gems, Moon Express and many others.

Riz has produced many indie films, including Turquoise Rose, Thrive: What On Earth Will It Take?, Sirius, and the cult classic Knights of Badassdom, starring Peter Dinklage.

Tonight we are going to discuss The Simulation Hypothesis and the recent testing and research at a Southern California university… in their labs trying to connect consciousness, physics, and how everything is creating our reality.

Website: https://www.zenentrepreneur.com/

