Rob Potter On Fade To Black

June 13th 2018

Cosmic Ray’s Excellent Venus Adventure



Rob Potter has been researching healing and consciousness for over 40 years. He has given seminars all over the world including Egypt, Canada, Europe and USA and he hosts a weekly radio show on Pyramid One Radio called “The Victory of Light”

He has been experiencing UFO contacts since 1975. He was ordained into the Royal Order of Melchizadech through the Venusian Commander Valiant Thor. Rob also was very close to Dr Frank Stranges who wrote Stranger at The Pentagon.

Rob was a personal assistant and good friend of Dr. Fred Bell from the age of 16 until Dr. Bell’s death and he is currently working closely with a fellow contactee named Cobra to prepare people for the “Event”.

At 22 Rob was invited to the desert by the Ascended “Master Hilarion” via Gabriel Green to meet a “Teacher”. The “Teacher” was one of the ET’s original earth military allies. He experienced his first physical contact with 3 witnesses present.

Subsequently Rob met several ET’s in person. Rob has done many radio and newspaper interviews and travels around the world sharing the profound aspects of the ongoing process we know as the “Interplanetary Cultural Exchange”.

Rob continues to share the good news or spiritual transformation and healing of earth. He is close to the pulse of space family messages to the people of earth and shares the plan of liberation and offers a positive message of love faith and action.

Website: https://thepromiserevealed.com/

Premium Episode Download