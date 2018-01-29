Robbie Thomas On Fade To Black

January 29th 2018

Psychic Medium Criminal Profiler



Robbie Thomas is a Psychic Medium/Spiritual Councillor, who helps internationally, families and Police fight against crime, while bringing solace to those who need it. Over many years of assisting in many murder/missing person’s cases, Robbie has been able to give great details to these devastating crimes or happenings, which have led to finding lost people, arrests being made in murder cases, and bringing closure to families who desperately need it.

Movies have also been a part of Robbie’s life, as he has either created or starred in, Dead Whisper 2005-2006, The Sallie House 2007, and Paradox in 2009.

Robbie has been featured on NBC, CBS and ABC as well as radio and magazines around the world.

His new series is called Psychic Profiler and is currently in production.

Tonight we are going to discuss his most important cases that are profiled in his new book: Psychic Profiler: The Real Deal True Crime Cases.

Website: http://www.robbiethomas.net

