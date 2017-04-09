Robert David Steele On Fade To Black

April 10th 2017

Syria: Special Report



Robert David Steele is the pro bono Chief Enabling Officer (CeO) of Earth Intelligence Network, a 501c3 devoted to teaching holistic analytics (HA), true cost economics (TCE), and open source everything engineering (OSEE).

USMCR Infantry, Adjutant, Intelligence 1976-1996; CIA Clandestine Service 1979-1988; USMC Civil Service 1988-1993, #2 civilian in USMC Intelligence, responsible for creating the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity; CEO Open Source Solutions, Inc. 1993-2010, responsible for creating the Open Source Intelligence (OSINT) discipline world-wide, training over 7,500 mid-career officers from across 66+ countries; CeO Earth Intelligence Network, 2006 to date. External Researcher, US Army Strategic Studies Institute (SSI), 1998 to date. Now leading the OSINT Done Right – Active OSINT movement.

He seeks to create an international Open Source (Technologies) Agency for local to global information-sharing and sense-making as well as OSEE innovation. His ideas would enable the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals — first within the USA and then globally — within a decade or two at 10-20% of the cost of the prevailing industrial-donor model.

NOBEL PEACE PRIZE: Recommended for 2017 cycle by Jan H. Kalvik, as disclosed in his essay “Intelligence & the Nobel Peace Prize,” Defence and Intelligence Norway. PR1 PR2 (Norwegian) PR3 (English) PR4 (Trump-Putin).

Websites:

http://robertdavidsteele.com/

http://phibetaiota.net/

