Scott Wolter On Fade To Black

April 16th 2018

The Hooked X: Final Piece Of The Puzzle



Scott Wolter is an author and host of the History Channel’s America Unearthed and has been President of American Petrographic Services since 1990.

Scott is responsible for the independent petrographic analysis testing laboratory where the Kensington Rune stone was brought for investigation in 2000. He’s been the principal petrographer in more than 5,000 investigations throughout the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico, including the evaluation of fire damaged concrete at the Pentagon following the attacks of September 11, 2001.

Tonight we are going to discuss the final piece to the puzzle: what is the one thing that ties everything together…everything…from Jerusalem to the United States, our hidden history and what it means for the future of the world.

