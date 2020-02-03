Serena Wright Taylor And Friends! On Fade To Black

February 3rd, 2020



Tonight we have very special guests: Serena Wright Taylor, Coast to Coast AM's George Noory and Robert Quicksilver, producer of the Conscious Life Expo... with a surprise guest or two!!!



Serena will give us her take on our world's starchart for 2020 and a preview of what to expect at this year's CLE... George Noory will stop by and say hello to the Fadernauts and CLE producer, Robert Quicksilver, will drop by for the first time to tell us what is behind putting together one of the premiere events all year, anywhere in the world!

Website: https://consciouslifeexpo.com/

