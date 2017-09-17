Sharron Rose On Fade To Black

September 20th 2017

The Divine Feminine: From Egypt To India



Sharron Rose, M.A. Ed., is a true renaissance woman.

She received her diploma from the Peabody Conservatory of Music, a B.A. in Theater from the University of Maryland and an M.A. in Education from George Washington University, and then became a member of New York City’s vital dance/theater/performance art scene. A filmmaker, choreographer, composer, author, teacher and performer, she transits the worlds of art and commerce in a unique and compelling way.

In the realm of film making, Sharron is producer of the visionary feature film, The Last Avatar, writer/director/host of the documentary films: 2012 The Odyssey and Timewave 2013. She is the executive producer of the documentary: Infinity: The Ultimate Trip, and producer of the films in the Sacred Mysteries DVD Collection.

Since 2000, she has been president of the film distribution company, Sacred Mysteries Distribution and VP of Sacred Mysteries Productions.

Sharron is the author of the award-winning book, The Path of the Priestess: A Guidebook for Awakening the Divine Feminine.

Tonight we are going back in history to discuss the Devine Feminine…from Egypt to India… all the way to today and current world events. This is a true not-to-miss show!

Website: http://www.sacredmysteries.com/

