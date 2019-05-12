Sonja Grace On Fade To Black

May 14th, 2019

Sonja Grace is an author and mystic healer and for over thirty years has been offering her clients, both in the United States and abroad, immediate stability, clarity, and guidance. Through her healing, counseling and spiritual processing, Sonja has a wide variety of talent to choose from in which she accesses her ability to channel and communicate with the divine. She sees and receives messages from loved ones who have crossed over and offers a venue for healing in this world and the spirit world. Her ability to read and clear the karmic threads to past lives helps clients heal lifetimes of patterns.

Sonja is an energy surgeon and helps clients to identify where the discomfort is in the physical, emotional, mental or spiritual bodies.

Tonight we are going to discuss her latest book: Dancing with Raven and Bear: A Book of Earth Medicine and Animal Magic.

Website: https://sonjagrace.com/

