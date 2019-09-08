Arcturian Starseed On Fade To Black

September 11th, 2019

Arcturus Ra



Arcturian Starseed: Awakening to Purpose Starseed Ambassador Arcturus Ra shares his personal awakening and his remembrance of being an Arcturian Scientist & Starfleet Commander and how he has stepped into his mission on the planet. He also shares his knowledge of the mysteries of the Universe, how to bio-hack yourself into see other dimensions, where we go at night when we sleep and much more fascinating information about his (and our) ET heritage.

https://ra-key.com

Tonight, we have a very special surprise guest... and we have gone through a lot of logistics to pull this off... there is nothing like a real surprise... so, get ready!!!



Premium Episode Download