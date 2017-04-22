Steve Huff On Fade To Black

April 27th 2017

Spirit Communication Research



Steve Huff is a professional photographer, blogger, and spirit communicator who has been speaking to the dead for many years. His website at stevehuffphoto.com receives 50-100,000 visits per day and his Paranormal YouTube channel has over 120,000 subscribers who watch his spirit communication videos.

Huff has created two software apps for spirit communication, along with Anthony Sanchez of ghosthunterapps.com. The SCD-1 is one of the most used pieces of software for spirit communication and the new Impossible Box is pushing the edge even further. Huff has teamed up with H.O.P.E. Paranormal in 2015 to create a feature documentary, “Finding the Light,” which was released on July 23, 2016. It can be seen at his YouTube channel, Huff Paranormal.

Websites:

http://www.stevehuffphoto.com/

http://huffparanormal.com/

Youtube:

https://www.youtube.com/user/huffparanormal

