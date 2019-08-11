Whitley Strieber

and

Yvonne Smith

On Fade To Black

August 12th, 2019

Steve Neills Art



On August 24, 2019, Steve Neill is having an art show at his studio in Ventura, California. The featured guests at the show are Whitley Strieber and Yvonne Smith.

Tonight, Steve, Whitley, and Yvonne join us on Fade to Black to discuss Steve’s art, his lifetime ET contact and their work together over the years.

The show will have 18 paintings and 5 sculptures, one which is a full scale grey extraterrestrial. Another a Travis Walton being. A large owl with enlarged black eyes and a few more surprises.

‘Out There’, an evening with Steve Neill featuring Whitley Strieber and Yvonne Smith will take place on August 24, 2019 at SNG Studio, 4475 Dupont Court #6, Ventura, California.

Website: https://steveneills.art.blog/

