Steven M. Greer, MD On Fade To Black

January 31st 2018

Unacknowledged: Special Access Projects



Steven M. Greer, MD is Founder of The Disclosure Project, The Center for the Study of Extraterrestrial Intelligence (CSETI), The Orion Project and Sirius Technology Advanced Research, LLC.

His National Press Club Disclosure Event in May, 2001 and the webcast had 250,000 people waiting online – the largest webcast in the history of the National Press Club at that time.

He has worked for 20 years to bring together the scientists, inventors and leaders in society to advance new clean technology energy systems. He is considered one of the world’s foremost authorities on the strategic process of transforming our carbon-based civilization to a long-term sustainable civilization using innovative sciences and technology. A lifetime member of Alpha Omega Alpha, the nation’s most prestigious medical honor society, Dr. Greer has now retired as an emergency physician to work on these projects.

Greer is the author of four books and multiple DVDs on the UFO/ET subject including the documentary, Sirius and has appeared on CBS, the BBC, The Discovery Channel, the History channel, The Ancient Aliens series, and the movie, Thrive.

His latest film is “Unacknowledged : An Expose of the Greatest Secret in Human History” which is premiered in Los Angeles on April 24, 2017… and was one of the most watched documentaries last year.

Tonight we are going to discuss the Days of Disclosure and some new witnesses that have come forward who confirm puzzle pieces about how USAPs run.

Website: http://siriusdisclosure.com/

Premium Episode Download