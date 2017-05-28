Stewart Pearce On Fade To Black

May 29th 2017

Voice Alchemy



Legendary Sound Healer, Master of Voice, & Angel Whisperer – Stewart Pearce was the Head of Voice at the Webber Douglas Academy London from 1980-1997, helped pioneer Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre between 1997-2010, and has coached luminaries such as Eddie Redmayne, Matthew Goode, Hugh Bonneville, Mark Rylance, Minnie Driver, Vanessa Redgrave, Margaret Thatcher, Diana, Princess of Wales, and the LONDON 2012 OLYMPIC Bid, to name just a few.

Being a Seer of forty years Stewart has also published “Angels and the Keys to Paradise”, “The Angels of Atlantis” Book & Oracle, the “Angelic Heart Sigils Oracle”, “The Hearts Note” and “The Alchemy of Voice”, alongside several award-winning recordings, such as the “Angels of Atlantis Soul Calls”.

