Teresa Yanaros On Fade To Black

September 6th 2017

Age Of Disclosure Practical Magic: Attuning To The Divine

Teresa Yanaros is a multi-media enthusiast and writer with a passion for uncovering the truth behind the headlines.

Teresa graduated from UTA with a BA in Journalism.

Yanaros is an advocate for spiritual enlightenment, shares inspirational perspectives through her YouTube channel, “Divine Frequency.” Teresa’s family was stationed at RAF Woodbridge in 1980 during the Rendlesham Forest Incident. Due to this fact and her military and spiritual upbringing, Teresa has always had an intense passion for researching UFOs, government conspiracies, and esoteric topics.

Her recent projects include spiritual coaching, dissemination of disclosure, outing of deep state atrocities, and collaboration with the Full Disclosure Project and other souls aligned with her vision of actively seeking a positive co-creative future.

Website: http://www.thedivinefrequency.com/

Premium Episode Download