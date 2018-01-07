Teresa Yaranos On Fade To Black

January 8th 2018

Disclosure 2018: Frequency Update



Teresa Yanaros, a millennial advocate for spiritual enlightenment, shares inspirational perspectives through her multi-media project and YouTube channel “Divine Frequency” and provides spiritual coaching to assist the co-creative consciousness in manifesting a positive future. Her bubbly personality, down-to-Earth perspective, and genuine curiosity serve as a springboard for her projects: her book “What is Magic?,” spiritual coaching and tarot readings, interviews, research projects, dissemination of disclosure/outing of deep state atrocities, and collaboration with alternative news media website Stillness in the Storm, and other souls aligned with her vision of actively seeking a positive future for the co-creative consciousness.

Website: http://www.thedivinefrequency.com/

