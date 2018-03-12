Tim Ray On Fade To Black

March 14th 2018

On Uniting Intentions



Tim Ray began his career as an entrepreneur in the senior care industry and eventually opened multiple businesses. After spending years working tireless hours and going about the everyday shuffle he eventually realized that he wanted more, he truly wanted to make the world a better place.

So, in 2009 he founded the United Intentions Foundation, a nonprofit foundation, to assist others in learning how to transform worrisome thoughts into positive intentions. He also hosts a radio show where he interviews thought-leaders from around the world. He helped create tools, programs, and resources to help people attract what they truly desire.

Website: http://www.unitedintentions.org

