Tracey Garbutt On Fade To Black

June 27th 2018

On Dreams, Remote Viewing And Direct Contacts



Tracey Garbutt earned a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and International Studies at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. In 2016, she founded and served as President for Big Sisters of Psychology, becoming a widely-recognized leader who inspired many students on their journey of self-discovery.

Tracey is a professionally trained remote viewer whose work has been evaluated by several leading figures in the field, including Paul Elder and Skip Atwater. Many of her remote views have been regarded as exceptional, including a striking example of accurately perceiving a location 2600 miles away through the eyes and sense organs of another person. Tracey has also had a number of direct contact experiences with apparent non-human intelligences, all of which she has carefully recorded, and one of which occurred while present with another witness.

She views her contact experiences and her work on remote viewing as an outgrowth and extension of her lifelong spiritual and philosophical endeavors. These include extensive training at the renowned Monroe Institute in Virginia, as well as the Ramtha School of Enlightenment.

