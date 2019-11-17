Travis Walton On Fade To Black

November 19th, 2019

Open Lines Week - Night Two

This is night two of our Open-Lines Week on FADE to BLACK... four straight nights of your calls and questions with the some of the best and brightest minds of our community!

Tonight: Travis Walton



Travis Walton's life changed on November 5, 1975, while working with a logging crew in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest in Arizona.

The Walton case received mainstream publicity and remains one of the best-known instances of alien abduction. It is one of the very few alien abduction cases with corroborative eyewitnesses, and one of few abduction cases where the time allegedly spent in the custody of aliens plays a rather minor role in the overall account.

What has Travis learned over the last 45 years and what are his opinions about UFOs, our government, ET, and our community??? Tonight, we'll get those answers and much more...

Website: http://www.travis-walton.com/



Premium Episode Download