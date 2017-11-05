Tricia Eastman On Fade To Black

November 7th 2017

Inner Alchemy: The Psychedelics Of Money



Tricia Eastman is a pioneer in the psychedelic renaissance with a mission to inspire others to become their own inner alchemists.

Eastman’s holistic approach incorporates eastern philosophy, tantra, bio-hacking, soul retrieval, herbal medicine, mind body integration, archetypal mapping, meditation, somatic therapy, shamanism and consulted with top destination spas & retreat centers for best practices and treatments for 15 years.

She has facilitated 300+ 5MEO DMT Toad ceremonies internationally, and organizes international medicine retreats with Iboga and Peyote.

Websites:

https://www.psychedelicjourneys.com/

http://consciouscityguide.com/thepsychedelicsofmoney-2404

