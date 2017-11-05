Tricia Eastman On Fade To Black November 7th

Tricia Eastman On Fade To Black

November 7th 2017

 

Inner Alchemy: The Psychedelics Of Money

 


Tricia Eastman is a pioneer in the psychedelic renaissance with a mission to inspire others to become their own inner alchemists.

Eastman’s holistic approach incorporates eastern philosophy, tantra, bio-hacking, soul retrieval, herbal medicine, mind body integration, archetypal mapping, meditation, somatic therapy, shamanism and consulted with top destination spas & retreat centers for best practices and treatments for 15 years.

She has facilitated 300+ 5MEO DMT Toad ceremonies internationally, and organizes international medicine retreats with Iboga and Peyote.

https://www.psychedelicjourneys.com/
http://consciouscityguide.com/thepsychedelicsofmoney-2404

  1. 8th November 2017 | dpangallo says:
    re: Tricia Eastman I haven't had the pleasure of trying these Entheogens, but my personal research has led me to understand that there is a strong connection with them (when used properly) and the "Collective Conscientiousness". It seems clear to me that there are multiple dimensions and our Soul/Sense of being/outlook from ourselves/etc. is actually part of additional dimension(s) and these medicines appear to allow people to tap into that essence of being beyond normal conscientiousness.

