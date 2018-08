Twitter Night On Fade To Black

August 27th 2018

Tonight on FADE to BLACK we are going Full Twitter… that’s right… we’re gonna hang out all night in the Sandbox… answer all of your questions, comment on your comments… Twitter is such a huge part of the show and it never gets the attention is deserves… so, tonight it’s all Twitter, all the time.

The Sandbox: #f2b

Follow Jimmy: @jchurchradio

Website: https://twitter.com/JChurchRadio



