Tyler Glockner On Fade To Black

December 12th 2018

Special Guest



Tyler Glockner is only 32 years old, and in just seven years has built Secureteam into one of the most popular YouTube channels with nearly 2 million subscribers. His channel was built for those who seek the latest alien and UFO related videos, leaks and information.

From it’s humble beginnings as a mere idea in 2011, to the establishment of the channel you see today – Secureteam has become the information source to which millions of answer-seeking individuals have come. Through thousands of videos posted, nearly 2 million subscribers and almost a billion total video views, Secureteam has broken the boundaries of traditional reporting and taken UFO research into the internet age.

Website: https://www.youtube.com/user/secureteam10



