Whitley Strieber On Fade To Black

December 13th 2017

The Afterlife Revolution



Whitley Strieber is the author of the Communion series of books and many novels ranging from the Wolfen and the Hunger to the Grays and his exciting new Alien Hunter series. Communion, the Wolfen, the Hunger and Superstorm have all been made into movies, Superstorm as the Day After Tomorrow.

Whitley is a Texan, and The Secret School has been listed by Texas Monthly among the top 10 books written by Texans. Alien Hunter has been made into TV series by the SyFy Channel.

The Afterlife Revolution is Whitley’s latest book… written with his wife, Anne, who died in August, 2015, at the age of 69.

Whitley has discussed many times on F2B the writing of this book… and tonight we will talk about how this was done, it’s title… and we will take a completely new look at the ageless questions of who and what we are and above all, how to build a strong soul, lead a good life and die into joy.

Website: http://www.unknowncountry.com/?nomob=1

