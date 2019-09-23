Whitley Strieber On Fade To Black

September 23rd, 2019

Whitley Strieber is the author of the Communion series of books and many novels ranging from the Wolfen and the Hunger to the Grays and his exciting new Alien Hunter series. Communion, the Wolfen, the Hunger and Superstorm have all been made into movies, Superstorm as the Day After Tomorrow.

Tonight we are going to have a very open conversation on the current state of UFOs and ET contact, our government, community, and dive deep with someone who has been researching the subject for the last four decades.

http://www.unknowncountry.com/



