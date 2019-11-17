747-228-2051

Whitley Strieber On Fade To Black November 20th

Whitley Strieber On Fade To Black

November 20th, 2019

 

Open Lines Week - Night Three

 

This is night three of our Open-Lines Week on FADE to BLACK... four straight nights of your calls and questions with the some of the best and brightest minds of our community!

Tonight: Whitley Strieber
Whitley is the author of 'Communion' and his new book, released this week, is: 'A New World'.

As science advances, we are finding that the universe is far larger and more complex than we ever imagined, and mysterious beings like our visitors, which we dismissed as imaginary, are turning out to be real.
This is calling to all of us to find a new life—a new world—in which they play a part.
All of this and much more is discussed in 'A New World'... and tonight you'll get to ask Whitley about our future and contact that will shatter all of our previous theories and beliefs and reveal the experience for what it is: the strangest, most powerful and potentially most important thing that has ever happened to mankind.

Website: https://www.unknowncountry.com/

