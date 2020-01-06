William Henry On Fade To Black

January 8th, 2020



William Henry is a Nashville-based author, investigative mythologist, art historian, and TV presenter. He is an internationally recognized authority on human spiritual potential, transformation and ascension.

The spiritual voice and Consulting Producer of History Channel's Ancient Aliens, and host of the Gaia TV series The Awakened Soul: The Lost Science of Ascension, and Arcanum... William has over 30 years of research distilled into 18 books and numerous video presentations.

Along with his wife, Clare, he leads luxury, ascension-themed tours to sacred sites including Egypt, France, Italy and England.

Website: https://www.williamhenry.net/



