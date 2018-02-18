Zarathustra On Fade To Black

February 21st 2018

5th Dimensional Healing



Zarathustra is the internationally known founder of 5th Dimensional Quantum Healing and Awareness, and is a spiritual teacher and master healer who has dedicated his life to elevating human consciousness.

After 30 years of studying with Eastern and Western masters from across the globe, Zarathustra started receiving a series of downloads from beings identifying themselves as his “5th Dimensional Guides” giving him innate abilities to perform psychic surgery, “x-ray vision”, and turned his right hand into a high frequency transmitter.

Zarathustra now travels the world offering workshops with transformative spiritual understandings, 3rd eye activation’s and shamanic healing to deeply alchemize your consciousness, heal your mental, emotional and physical body… and ultimately bring you back to that place of silence and stillness within your being where the “real you” exists. By divine guidance, Zarathustra emerges to lead our consciousness to the 5th Dimension.

Tonight we will talk about his transformation and how he spreads his knowledge throughout the world.

Website: https://5thdimensionalhealing.com/

