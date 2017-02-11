Barry Strohm On Fade To Black

February 14th 2017

Spirits, Conspiracies And Mysteries



Barry Strohm is a graduate of Lehigh University with a business management degree, he also obtained a civil engineering license and worked in the construction and stone quarry industries for most of his life.

After being a non-believer for many years, Barry discovered an ability to communicate with spirits on the other side and used the information obtained to publish four books: Spirits Speak of Conspiracies and Mysteries, Afterlife, What Really Happens on the Other Side, Haunting and History of the Battle of Gettysburg and Strohm’s current book: Aliens Among Us – Exploring Past and Present, is based on information obtained by channeling the spirit of a deceased alien.

His next release, Spirits Speak of Conspiracies and Mysteries, is available for advanced purchase. All books are available on Amazon and major booksellers.