Barry Strohm On Fade To Black February 14th

in Guests with 0 comments

Barry Strohm On Fade To Black

February 14th 2017

Spirits, Conspiracies And Mysteries


Barry Strohm is a graduate of Lehigh University with a business management degree, he also obtained a civil engineering license and worked in the construction and stone quarry industries for most of his life.

After being a non-believer for many years, Barry discovered an ability to communicate with spirits on the other side and used the information obtained to publish four books: Spirits Speak of Conspiracies and Mysteries, Afterlife, What Really Happens on the Other Side, Haunting and History of the Battle of Gettysburg and Strohm’s current book: Aliens Among Us – Exploring Past and Present, is based on information obtained by channeling the spirit of a deceased alien.

His next release, Spirits Speak of Conspiracies and Mysteries, is available for advanced purchase. All books are available on Amazon and major booksellers.

No comments yet.

Join the Conversation