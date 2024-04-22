Fade To Black - Taji Ameen - April 23rd

April 23rd, 2024

Puerto Rico UFO Incidents





Tonight, Tuesday on FADE to BLACK: Taji Ameen joins us to discuss his new show that is set in Puerto Rico, where he has been exploring the phenomenon of UFOs. During one of his encounters with a UFO enthusiast, Taji was taken to an undisclosed location just off the southwest border. What he witnessed was something beyond description.

Taji Ameen is a journalist renowned for uncovering untold stories that resonate globally. Raised in New York City, his diverse upbringing sparked a passion for exploring society's fringes. As a VICE correspondent, he delves into subcultures and marginalized communities, showcasing authenticity and empathy. Taji fearlessly reports on pressing issues like the opioid epidemic and refugee crises, bridging divides with his compelling storytelling. Recognized for his ability to connect with subjects, he continues to challenge perceptions and amplify voices often overlooked by mainstream media, aiming to drive positive change through his work.

Website: https://linktr.ee/Tajcam

