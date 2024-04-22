Fade To Black - Alec Nevala-Lee - April 22nd

April 22nd, 2024

History Of SyFy





Tonight, Monday on FADE to BLACK: Alec Nevala-Lee will discuss his extensive research on the history of science fiction, exploring its intersections with technology, futurology, and some of the key figures such as Campbell, Asimov, Heinlein, and Hubbard. Additionally, he sheds light on the influence of visionaries like Buckminster Fuller and Luis W. Alvarez.

Alec Nevala-Lee is the author of the biography Inventor of the Future: The Visionary Life of Buckminster Fuller (Dey Street Books / HarperCollins), which was named a New York Times Editors' Choice and one of Esquire's fifty best biographies of all time. His previous book, Astounding: John W. Campbell, Isaac Asimov, Robert A. Heinlein, L. Ron Hubbard, and the Golden Age of Science Fiction, was a 2019 Hugo Award finalist and an Economist best book of the year. He recently received a grant from the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation to support the writing of his next book, a biography of the physicist Luis W. Alvarez, which will be published by W.W. Norton in 2025. His nonfiction has appeared in print and online in such publications as the New York Times, The Atlantic, Slate, Salon, and The Daily Beast. He lives with his wife and daughter in Oak Park, Illinois.

Website: https://nevalalee.wordpress.com/

