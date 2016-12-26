Damon T. Berry On Fade To Black

December 26th 2016

The Black Knight Satellite



Damon T. Berry, is an American film director, screenwriter, and producer best known for writing and directing “The Knowledge Of The Forever Time”. A riveting documentary film series that has completely rewritten the history of mankind… it explores and reveals ancient knowledge in a way that no one ever has before.

Damon began his professional career as a radio broadcaster. His voice became his trademark and he became one of the most sought after voices in the business.

Berry then accepted a position with The Walt Disney Company where he would learn the art of script writing and movie making.

While visiting the ancient pyramids in Egypt he experienced a powerful transformation of psyche and self, and this experience was so life altering that he returned to the United States and began writing.

He created an amazing film series that never leaves you with questions and instead it leaves you with unforgiving answers.

There are no questions of, “Why or How can this be”; but instead there are answers. Each episode is called, “An Invitation”; as each episode is an invitation to a new age of man, a new age of earth, and the age of enlightenment.

Tonight we will discuss his latest production: THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE FOREVER TIME: THE BLACK KNIGHT SATELLITE (Invitation #6).

YouTube Channel: DAMON T. BERRY Writer

Facebook: damontberryfilmmaker