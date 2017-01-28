Mark McCandlish On Fade To Black

January 31st 2017

Alien Reproduction Vehicle



Mark McCandlish is an internationally-recognized artist who has specialized in aviation and conceptual art within the defense and aerospace industries for the better part of the last thirty years, serving the needs of many of the top American corporations in this regard.

Tonight: Zero Point Energy: The power source behind the Secret Space Program and Trump Card of the Break-away Civilization . How the back-engineering of off-world technology created powerful leverage for corporations to take over control of world government, establish an internationally-manned, secret space program and break-away civilization.

We’ll cover the revelations as to how remarkable breakthrough technology, may have been back-engineered from recovered or captured off-world vehicles, enabled aerospace and defense-related corporations to hijack control of governments world-wide, create a special access only, secret space program and develop a break-away civilization with its own goals and agenda.

Website: http://markmccandlish.com/