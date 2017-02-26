Tom Edison On Fade To Black

February 28th 2017

Connect The Dots Theory



Tom Edison, a dedicated writer and author, has completed his most recent book “Connect The Dots Theory”. It is an eye-catching and in-depth investigative look at the extremely complex multidimensional reality that we exist in on Planet Earth.

“Connect the Dots Theory” correlates the underlying mechanics of physical reality and other hidden factors to solve many classic riddles of life.

From revealing to the world the first view of the most magnificent looking unidentified hovering spacecraft ever captured on 35mm film, to the perfect “light/energy” manifestations of the famous Twin Towers that automatically appear within any two adjacent clear crystal pyramids; the many 35mm photos and their enlargements substantiate the numerous conclusions within “Connect The Dots Theory”.

Website: http://www.fultonbooks.com/books/connect-the-dots-theory/