UPARS Special Live broadcast With Jason Martell

January 17th 2017

UPARS L.A. LIVE Broadcast



For over 15 years, Jason Martell has been one of the leading researchers and lectures specializing in ancient civilization technologies. Mr Martell’s research has been featured worldwide on numerous television and radio networks such as The Discovery Channel, Syfy Channel, and the BBC. He is currently a regular guest on the show “Ancient Aliens” on the History Channel. His latest book “Knowledge Apocalypse” is available on Amazon.com.

Tonight FADE to BLACK is broadcasting live with UPARS from the Beverly Garland Hotel in Studio City, California with a live studio audience…please join us for this special event!