Adam Apollo On Fade To Black

September 17th, 2019



Tonight, Adam Apollo joins us to discuss ET, contact, education and the future of our planet.

As a child, Adam Apollo had several encounters with extraterrestrial starships. Since awakening at 15 years, Adam dedicated himself to extensive studies in theoretical physics, symbolic geometry, past-life recall, sanskaric healing, Taoist alchemy, martial arts, energy therapies, occult magic, and many diverse ancient and modern spiritual traditions and practices.

He has had countless contact experiences, organized CSETI and ECETI events, called and connected with hundreds of Starship crews, and developed a comprehensive knowledge of many species who have interacted with humanity over many millennia.

He is a founder of the UNIFY movement and several education and technology based companies and organizations, as well as a faculty member and the lead systems architect for several international online academies. These include the Resonance Academy for Unified Physics, the Guardian Alliance Academy for self-mastery, and the Visionary Arts Academy.

Apollo has also provided development, consultation, and white paper editing for multiple organizations focusing on sovereignty, decentralization, and cryptocurrencies, including Swarm.Fund, the Economic Space Agency, Trust Graph, the Decentralized Identity Reputation Kernel, EVShare, Terra M/X and others. He is working on an infrastructure to support the independent sovereign web, a distributed cryptographic social system (and future starship dashboard) called Core Network, what may eventually become known as “The Last Social Network.” Adam Apollo is dedicated to achieving a sustainable and thriving interplanetary culture.

Websites:

https://www.adamapollo.com/

http://guardian.is/

https://resonancescience.org/



