Alex Mistretta On Fade To Black

April 1st, 2019

Special Guest



Tonight, Alex Mistretta is here to give us a full rundown of the status with UFO, paranormal, Bigfoot and supernatural research…

Alex is one of the few full time professional investigators in the field. He is the former MUFON Los Angeles Director of Investigations, founder of Phenomena Research, co-founder of the UFO & Paranormal Research Society of Los Angeles, and former member of Big Cats in Britain. Following his studies in Anthropology and Psychology at the University of Illinois, Chicago, Alex has devoted his life to research into the paranormal, UFOs, hidden history and Cryptozoology. Described as part Mulder and part Indiana Jones, Alex has also been featured on several television shows, including UFO Files and Legend Hunters.

He is the author of The Presence, which is being updated and slated for re-release later in 2019.

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008274695329

https://www.facebook.com/groups/UPARSLA/



Premium Episode Download