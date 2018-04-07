Anthony F. Sanchez On Fade To Black

April 10th 2018

Worldwide UFO Data



Anthony F. Sanchez is the author of UFO Highway and is the founder of Umbra Research, a group dedicated to understanding the hidden aspects and mystery behind UFO/Alien phenomena, Conspiracies and Paranormal Science.

Anthony and his team of investigators have visited such locations as AREA 51, Dulce NM, China Lake in addition to reported UFO crash retrieval sites; most recently Yosemite CA where he filmed for the Travel Channel’s Season 2 – Mysteries at the National Parks, (episode “UFOs over Yosemite”).

He currently works to bring public awareness of underground facilities, alien human hybrids, greys and UFOs. For his day job, Anthony owns and operates the world’s number one Paranormal Software company for Windows, GHOSTHUNTERAPPS™.

Anthony is a senior level technologist and veteran of Silicon Valley, having received his BSc. in Computer Information Systems from Western Governors University in Salt Lake City, UT. He has worked for Intel Corporation, 3Com Corporation, HP, NEC and still develops software for the State of CA through his own consulting firm.

Tonight we are going to cover UFO sightings from around the world… and the data he has collected… and how he is going to get this information out to the masses.

Websites:

http://ghosthunterapps.com/

http://www.UFOHighway.com



Premium Episode Download