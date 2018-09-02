Barry Littleton On Fade To Black

September 4th 2018

Barry Littleton is a graduate in Psychology, Sociology, & Ethnic Studies from Wichita State University.

For the last two decades, Barry has been involved in administration for ‘At Risk Youth,’ including cognitive behavioral modification, and managing aggressive behavior. He’s also an options stock trader. He has researched and practiced several aspects of the spiritual, metaphysical, & paranormal.

Barry’s childhood experiences included encountering dis-incarnated people, strange playmates, and awakening not in his bedroom or house. There was no way of proving these odd encounters he was having, so he asked for them to become more tangible, to be even more physical.

At the age of 18, the experiences resulted in four separate encounters that totaled about 18 hours of missing time. The combined experiences of missing time, conscious encounters and past life memories lead him to do a vast amount of research in attempt to verify & explain what was going on… He’s physically been on several different craft and has seen several different types of beings.

Website: http://barrylittleton.com/

