Billy Carson On Fade To Black

December 30th, 2019

Hermetic Cosmogony



Tonight, for our last show of 2019, Billy Carson joins us for a full discussion on Hermetisism and the Creation Story.

Billy is the founder of 4biddenknowledge and the author of 'The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets'.

Carson's 4biddenknowledge has over 2 million followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has over 2 million followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Billy is the founder of 4biddenknowledge Inc., and is the Best Selling Author of 'The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets'. He is an expert host on Deep Space, a new original streaming series by Gaia. This series explores the Secret Space Program, revealing extraordinary technologies and their potential origins. Billy Carson also serves as an expert host on Gaia’s original series, Ancient Civilizations.

Mr. Carson is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carson’s space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Billy is also the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

Recently, Mr. Carson earned the Certificate of Science (with an emphasis on Neuroscience) at M.I.T.

https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/



Premium Episode Download