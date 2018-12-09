Billy Carson On Fade To Black

December 10th 2018

Special Guest



Billy Carson is the founder of 4biddenknowledge, the author of ‘The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets’ and the expert host on Deep Space, a new original streaming series by Gaia.

Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has over 2 million followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Billy has combined forces with the top anomaly hunters in the world to form the United Family Of Anomaly Hunters (UFAH). Their mission is to provide evidence of past and present life on Earth and other celestial bodies inside our solar system, and of technologies being used along with their potential origins. The group claims to have pioneered two new fields of science: Archeo-astronomy and Astro-anthropology.

Mr. Carson is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carson’s space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Billy is also the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

Website: https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/

Premium Episode Download