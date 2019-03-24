Billy Carson On Fade To Black

March 25th, 2019

Special Guest



This is Part One of our four-series with Billy Carson on the Emerald Tablets of Thoth that will broadcast over the next four consecutive Monday nights.

Tonight we will start with the complete history of the Tablets.

Part Two: What are the Halls of Amenti?

Part Three: Time is an Illusion.

Part Four: The Emerald Tablets and the Fractal Holographic Universe.

Billy is the founder of 4biddenknowledge, the author of ‘The Compendium Of The Emerald Tablets’ and the expert host on Deep Space, a new original streaming series by Gaia.

Carson’s 4biddenknowledge has over 2 million followers and subscribers throughout social media.

Billy has combined forces with the top anomaly hunters in the world to form the United Family Of Anomaly Hunters (UFAH). Their mission is to provide evidence of past and present life on Earth and other celestial bodies inside our solar system, and of technologies being used along with their potential origins. The group claims to have pioneered two new fields of science: Archeo-astronomy and Astro-anthropology.

Mr. Carson is the CEO of First Class Space Agency based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Carson’s space agency is involved in research and development of alternative propulsion systems and zero-point energy devices.

Billy is also the founder of Pantheon Elite Records, a contributor to Thrive Global and is a registered International Journalist.

https://www.4biddenknowledge.com/



