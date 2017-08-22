Brad Olsen On Fade To Black

August 23rd 2017

The Solar Eclipse



Brad Olsen’s is author of nine books including two in his Esoteric Series: “Modern Esoteric” and “Future Esoteric.” An award-winning author, book publisher and event producer, his keynote presentations and interviews have enlightened audiences at Contact in the Desert, Awareness Life Expo, the 5D events and dozens of radio (including Coast to Coast) and television shows (including Ancient Aliens, America Unearthed, and Mysteries of the National Parks).

In August, 2017, Brad Olsen will start hosting his radio show “The Esoteric Circle” on several internet radio networks. Brad is a founder and co-producer of the How Weird Street Faire in the SOMA neighborhood of his home-base San Francisco. Brad was featured on the front page of SF Bay Guardian in September 2014. The Chicago native’s esoteric writing continues to reach a wide audience while he continues breaking ground in alternative journalism, public speaking, illustration and photography.

