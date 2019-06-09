Brooks Agnew On Fade To Black

June 11th, 2019

A True Story Of Earth



Brooks Agnew grew up in Pasadena, California. He entered the Air Force in 1973, where he graduated top in his class in electronics engineering. He received his Bachelor of Science with honors in Chemistry from Tennessee Technological University. He is a Certified Quality Engineer, a SixSigma Master and a member of the Society of Automotive Engineering.

After publishing more than 10 thousand articles and technical documents, he authored 7 Amazon best-selling books with 10 titles in print. He is one of the world’s most recognized voices in the awakening movement and a State captain for the Convention of States. His radio program, X-Squared Radio, is one of the most popular program in America on Sunday nights after 14 years. He has been featured on History Channel, Discovery Channel, TruTV, and Science Channel as well as numerous scientific documentaries. He is a multi-patented engineer and currently the CEO of an electric truck manufacturer in North Carolina.

Website: http://www.brooksagnew.com

Premium Episode Download