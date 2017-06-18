Chris Hardy On Fade To Black

June 19th 2017

Wars Of The Annunnaki: Self-Destruction In Ancient Sumer





Chris Hardy is a Cognitive and systems scientist, PhD in psychological anthropology and ex-researcher at Princeton’s Psychophysical Research Laboratories.

Chris has spent the last two decades investigating nonlocal consciousness and thought-provoking mind potentials. Author of more than fifty papers and about fifteen books on these subjects, she is an authority in the domain both in scientific terms and as an author and workshop facilitator.

Hardy spends a lot of her time traveling and exploring various knowledge systems and cultures, maintaining a keen interest in eastern religions, shamanism, and esoterica.

She presents regularly at various international conferences, and is a member of several scientific societies based in the US, exploring system theory, chaos theory, parapsychology, and consciousness studies.

Her current book is: Wars of the Anunnaki: Nuclear Self-Destruction in Ancient Sumer and is available on Amazon.

Website: http://chris-h-hardy-dna-of-the-gods.blogspot.fr/



