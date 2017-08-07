Corey Goode On Fade To Black

August 9th 2017



Identified as an intuitive empath (IE) with precognitive abilities, Corey Goode was recruited through one of the MILAB programs at the young age of six. Goode trained and served in the MILAB program from 1976-1986/87. Towards the end of his time as a MILAB he was assigned to an IE support role for a rotating Earth Delegate Seat (shared by secret earth government groups) in a “human-type” ET Super Federation Council.

Goode served in the Texas Army State Guard (2007-2012), C4I (Command, Control, Communications, Computation & Intelligence). The time in the Texas Military Forces was unrelated to the Secret Space Program Service.

Goode continues his IE work now and is in direct physical contact with the Blue Avians of the Sphere Being Alliance… who have chosen him as a delegate to interface with multiple ET Federations and Councils on their behalf, liaison with the SSP Alliance Council, and to deliver important messages to humanity.

