January 2nd, 2019

Tonight, Dannion Brinkley joins us for our first show of 2020 and we'll be talking about the Conscious Life Expo.

Dannion Brinkley is author of The Secrets of the Light, Saved by the Light, and At Peace in the Light. He is loved and respected worldwide for his inspirational lectures on the Near-Death Experience, Palliative and Hospice Care, Complementary and Alternative Healing Practices, and Self-Awareness. Since 1977, Dannion has worked diligently, looking for the best way to integrate conventional and complimentary medicine.

Having survived numerous brushes with death, Dannion is an expert in the dying process. He was struck twice by lightning and has since survived heart failure, open-heart surgery, ruptured subdural hematomas, brain surgery, and a massive grand maul seizure. That first lightning strike radically changed his life. Dannion became a hospice and nursing home volunteer. In the past 25 years of volunteer service, he has been at the bedside of over 340 people at the point of death, and more than 1200 during their final days, accruing more than 16,000 hours of service.

